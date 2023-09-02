A sunny spring day has drawn large crowds to Springwood's main community festival.
Thousands of people have visited the Springwood Spring Festival today with Macquarie Road transformed by markets stalls, live music on three stages, and amusement rides.
Festival spokeswoman Kim Cowper summed up the event's ethos at the official opening ceremony at 10am: "Today is about our community - all that we have and all that we are," she said.
Winmalee Rural Fire Brigade stalwart Terry Matchett was presented with an award for his volunteer work in the community at the festival's opening ceremony.
Mr Matchett has been an active member of the brigade since 1975 and is its current vice president.
"Terry is a quiet achiever. He offers stability and his years of experience tirelessly to the Winmalee brigade for the betterment of our wider community," said Ms Cowper.
Accepting the award, Mr Matchett said it was "very humbling to find out that people think I deserve something like this".
He thanked everyone who supports the Rural Fire Service throughout the Blue Mountains.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman accepted awards on behalf of Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre volunteers Sue and Martin Whitehouse. The couple has volunteered with the centre's community lunch program since 2012.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill praised the festival for uniting the community.
"Community events like this are really important in bringing us all together so if you can do me a favour: have a wonderful day, spend a lot of time here, enjoy each other's company and just continue to be the fantastic bunch of people you are," he said.
Bus stops and taxi ranks have been moved to Aquinas Court (opposite Springwood Motor World), Braemar Gallery next to The Hub, and behind Springwood Railway Station for the festival.
Over the years, funds raised from the festival have supported local Rural Fire Service Brigades, the Blue Mountains State Emergency Service, Winmalee and Springwood Neighbourhood Centres, and Springwood Hospital Auxiliary.
For more details about the event, visit the Springwood Spring Festival Facebook page or the festival website: https://springwoodfestival.org.au/.
