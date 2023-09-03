A truck and car have collided at Springwood, affecting eastbound traffic on the Great Western Highway.
The accident, near Churchill Street, occurred at around 9am on Monday, September 4.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.
Meanwhile, buses are replacing trains between Mt Victoria and Lithgow from September 4 to 8.
Trains will run between Mt Victoria and Central, albeit to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains run between Bathurst and Mt Victoria or Central, to a changed timetable. Trains will not stop at Lithgow but make an extra stop at Blackheath.
Anyone travelling to Lithgow to connect with NSW TrainLink Regional Coaches should call 132 232 to confirm departure times.
