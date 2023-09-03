Blue Mountains Gazette
Traffic accident at Springwood

Updated September 5 2023 - 10:53am, first published September 4 2023 - 9:13am
A truck and car have collided at Springwood, affecting eastbound traffic on the Great Western Highway.

