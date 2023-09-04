On September 2, emergency services were called to Leura Cascades following reports a female had fallen about six metres from a rock ledge. Police claim she was attempting to take a "selfie" before the incident. Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance Special Operations Team ensured she was stabilised before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital by the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter. There was another helicopter rescue the next day for an injured walker at Perry's Lookdown in Blackheath. Police Rescue and Ambulance Special Operations Paramedics walked to the bottom to assist the remaining walking party with the steep climb out.