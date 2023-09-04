About 12.30pm on September 1, an 82-year-old driver was trying to park her car in a parking lot at Kidman Street in Blaxland, when she allegedly accidentally put her foot on the accelerator and drove through the front door of the Bramble Bar.
"As a result of the loss of control, the vehicle collided with the front of a commercial premises," police said.
Police, Ambulance and the Fire Brigade - were on scene quickly. She did not require medical treatment and police said the building did not sustain major structural damage.
On September 2, emergency services were called to Leura Cascades following reports a female had fallen about six metres from a rock ledge. Police claim she was attempting to take a "selfie" before the incident. Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance Special Operations Team ensured she was stabilised before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital by the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter. There was another helicopter rescue the next day for an injured walker at Perry's Lookdown in Blackheath. Police Rescue and Ambulance Special Operations Paramedics walked to the bottom to assist the remaining walking party with the steep climb out.
About 7.30pm on September 2, emergency services responded to a house fire in Leichardt Street, Blackheath. No-one was injured but the premises has smoke and water damage. Fire and Rescue extinguished the blaze.
Blue Mountains Police Area Command is holding an open say on Saturday September 16 from 10am to 2pm at Springwood police station (4 Jerseywold Avenue). The family-friendly event will showcase the Police Dog Unit, Mounted Police, Police Rescue, Traffic and Highway Patrol and the Police Band. There will be guided "police custody tours", BBQ, refreshments available for purchase. Gold coin entry donation to charity. Cancelled in poor weather. See https://www.facebook.com/BlueMountainsPAC.
