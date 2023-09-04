Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Driver crashes into Bramble Bar

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated September 5 2023 - 10:03am, first published September 4 2023 - 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 12.30pm on September 1, an 82-year-old driver was trying to park her car in a parking lot at Kidman Street in Blaxland, when she allegedly accidentally put her foot on the accelerator and drove through the front door of the Bramble Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.