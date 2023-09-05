Experts unite to highlight cultural heritage values of Greater Blue Mountains

Heritage experts and advocates have gathered at Echo Point in Katoomba to shine a light on the cultural heritage values woven into the fabric of the awe-inspiring landscape.
With Australia currently hosting the 21st general assembly of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), locals will be pressing the case for the Greater Blue Mountains Area, which is of immense cultural value to the Darkinjung, Dharawal, Dharug, Gundungurra, Wiradjuri and Wonnarua people.
The advocated met at Echo Point on Monday, September 4.
The area was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2000 in recognition of its significant natural values.
"But now, both traditional custodians and heritage experts are placing a spotlight on the captivating cultural heritage values that have for too long remained in the shadows," said Professor Richard Mackay, former chairman of Australia's World Heritage Advisory Committee.
"The Greater Blue Mountains is an enduring cultural landscape with amazing engraved and painted rock art, strong associations and continuing traditions," he said.
The Australian Heritage Council is currently assessing the additional national heritage values of the area, including geological features, historical associations and ancient and contemporary Indigenous values.
The Gundungurra Aboriginal Heritage Association said there was an increasing understanding of the importance of the area to the contemporary Aboriginal community, with a strong and continuing connection.
"Our Country is a cultural and spiritual landscape," said Gundungurra Elder, Aunty Sharyn Halls. "Our communities are strong and vibrant and continue to maintain their connections with Country."
Dharug Elder, Uncle Lex Dadd, said: "Country is our church, and our rock engravings and art sites are our scriptures. We have a responsibility to care for Country and when we work together with patience, humility and respect we are far stronger.
"Yanama budyari gumada - may we all walk together with good spirit."
Blue Mountains council is presenting an exhibit at a major heritage exposition at Darling Harbour during the general assembly.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said she supported the call for recognition of the cultural heritage value.
"We must acknowledge and celebrate all of the rich cultural heritage of the Greater Blue Mountains. Recognition of Aboriginal historical values in both national and world heritage listing honour the custodians of this land."
Blue Mountains Mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said: "Council is proud to be a strategic partner of the 21st General Assembly of ICOMOS."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.