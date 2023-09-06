Bendigo Bank has awarded a $3,000 sponsorship to Cancer Wellness Support to purchase a defibrillator for the Robyn Yates Centre.
Cancer Wellness Support exists to support people living with cancer, through the generosity of the local community.
Research shows survival rates from a sudden cardiac arrest can be improved by up to 70 per cent or more if a defibrillator is on hand in the first few minutes of the collapse.
According to St Johns Ambulance, a Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) continues to be one of the leading causes of death in Australia, and a defibrillator has the power to change this and save lives.
Deborah Shepherd, CEO of Cancer Wellness Support said "having this additional level of support will ensure we are also equipped to assist in those critical moments, be it for our clients, employees, volunteers or anyone who visits our wellness centres or our op shops".
The sponsorship received from Bendigo Bank will specifically equip the Robyn Yates Centre.
Robert Stock, chairman of the community bank branch board, said Bendigo was "very pleased to assist Cancer Wellness Support with the installation of a defibrillator in the Robyn Yates Centre" adding that "having access to this level of support can make the difference between life and death".
"Under our franchise agreement with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited we are committed to returning around 80 per cent of our profits to support our local community and, since we opened for business in late 2009, more than $750,000 has been provided to a huge range of projects and events," Mr Stock said.
The Robyn Yates Centre at 105 Railway Parade in Leura is named after the founder of Cancer Wellness Support and it aligns with her enduring principles and value of the power of community.
Since 2005, Cancer Wellness Support has been part of the Blue Mountains and Penrith communities offering subsidised complementary therapies to enable accessibility to all, while playing a role alongside the medical profession and specialist services, to enable a whole person approach.
