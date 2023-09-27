Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Elijah and Crumpet, local father-and-son YouTubers, release book for Down syndrome awareness

TW
By Tom Walker
September 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katoomba's Elijah Lonsdale is a 14-year-old with Down syndrome, but he hasn't let that hold him back; he's a boy of many vocations, including YouTuber, book character, and eventually - he hopes - a cafe owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.