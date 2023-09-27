Elijah and Crumpet, local father-and-son YouTubers, release book for Down syndrome awareness

Katoomba's Elijah Lonsdale is a 14-year-old with Down syndrome, but he hasn't let that hold him back; he's a boy of many vocations, including YouTuber, book character, and eventually - he hopes - a cafe owner.
His YouTube channel, Elijah and Crumpet, involves Elijah chatting with the titular monkey puppet Crumpet, played by his father Rob Lonsdale.
The goal of the channel, Mr Lonsdale said, is to raise awareness for Down syndrome and show what life looks like for someone with the condition.
"One of the key drivers for me was to show the world what Elijah was capable of doing despite having Down syndrome," he told the Gazette.
"I saw his ability, and we could see some of the things which we knew would inspire other parents."
Their channel focuses mainly on showcasing Elijah's abilities to speak, read, write, and remember, with video themes such as learning new languages and nature walks in the Mountains.
Beyond the web, Elijah has enlisted Crumpet's help to feature in two children's books; Motivation Man and Super Scout, the latter of which was released September 1.
Mr Lonsdale said the books are a great way to drive wider awareness and acceptance of Down syndrome.
"There aren't many books containing a child with Down syndrome. So [firstly] it's good for kids with Down syndrome to see that they're represented in books, and there's diversity in that, but... if it stands alone as a kids book then this will encourage readers to also learn about Down syndrome."
The duo's next project is a recycling-focused book, which will chronicle Elijah's journey to recycle through Return and Earn machines enough to fund the book itself.
Several local businesses and households have jumped on board already, allowing Elijah to drop by and collect their recyclables to build his book funds.
As with the YouTube channel, Mr Lonsdale said this socially conscious project doubles as a way for Elijah to challenge himself and connect with his new local community.
Raised in Brisbane but having lived in the Blue Mountains for a year now, Elijah is a student at Katoomba High School. Mr Lonsdale said their YouTube channel was a great conversation starter to help Elijah break down barriers and make new friends at school.
"For his age group, being a YouTuber was extremely valued," Mr Lonsdale said.
"It was a really good way of having his social standing elevated amongst his peer group, and when he went to a new school... it was good for them to be able to see a bit of him and his life and get to know him faster."
Approximately one in every 1,100 babies born in Australia has Down syndrome.
A 2017 survey of families including someone with Down syndrome showed that 70 per cent of respondents felt the biggest health system barrier they experienced was a lack of up-to-date understanding about Down syndrome.
This took the form of excluding people with Down syndrome from discussions or underestimating their capabilities.
To learn more about Elijah and Crumpet, visit their YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@ElijahandCrumpet/featured.
To get involved with their recycling project, visit their website at: https://elijahandcrumpet.com/.
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Learn ways to get involved and show your support at: https://www.downsyndrome.org.au/.
Mr Lonsdale extended his thanks to the following local groups for their support for Elijah:
