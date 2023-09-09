The Blue Mountains Writers' Festival is back for its biggest year yet. Running from October 20-22, the full program has just been announced.
Be captivated by conversations, insights and debate from over 85 bestselling and award-winning Australian and international writers.
From Julia Baird to Robert Dessaix, Ellen van Neerven to Craig Foster, this year's guests include prize-winning authors of literary fiction, actors, poets, radio presenters, children's writers, memoirists, environmental activists, crime writers, essayists, social commentators and many more.
"We're excited to welcome 2023 Miles Franklin Literary Award Winner Shankari Chandran and 2023 Stella Prize Winner Sarah Holland-Batt to this year's festival" said Veechi Stuart, executive director.
"And we're happy to welcome back last year's event favourite, Queerstories, as well as the much-loved tradition of Varuna's Poetry Circle.
"Local authors and illustrators are also a big part of this year's program, and include Bianca Nogrady, Charmaine Ledden-Lewis, Cole Haddon, Guy Edmonds, Kate Lyons, Peter Ridgeway, Shaun Prescott, Tegan Bennett Daylight and Willo Drummond."
Other festival highlights include a packed workshop program, a children's program at Katoomba Library featuring a visit from 'The Gruffalo', and the Annual Mick Dark Talk for the Future, with a keynote from Nardi Simpson.
There are a limited number of weekend and day passes still available and a special discounted Sunday pass for locals goes on sale September 19.
For the full program and to book tickets visit https://www.bluemountainswritersfestival.com.au/events
