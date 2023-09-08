Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

OCDiva Yasmin Arkinstall explores new forms in one-woman show in the Blue Mountains

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
September 9 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OCDiva Yasmin Arkinstall will bring her one-woman show to the Lawson Mechanics Institute on September 29 and September 30 at Blackheath Community Centre. Picture by Vicki Hannan
OCDiva Yasmin Arkinstall will bring her one-woman show to the Lawson Mechanics Institute on September 29 and September 30 at Blackheath Community Centre. Picture by Vicki Hannan

The word opera might conjure images of four-hour-long shows, filled with luxurious costumes, lush orchestral music, and snooty season ticket holders - but a new one-woman show coming to the Blue Mountains is turning that idea on its head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.