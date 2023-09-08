South Coast/Dharawal Country artist Teo Treloar has been selected as the 2023 winner of the National Kedumba Drawing Award.
Mr Treloar's work, Still, was purchased by the Kedumba Trust for the collection, which is housed on the grounds of Blue Mountains Grammar School's Wentworth Falls campus.
A second work, Baby by Nic Plowman, was also recommended by the judge, Chris Casali.
Special Envoy for the Arts, Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, congratulated the artists.
"Here in the Blue Mountains, we have what experts consider to be the finest collection of drawings in the country," she said.
"Established in 1990 by Jeffrey Plummer, the Kedumba Collection of Australian Drawings grows every year when an eminent Australian artist, who has a work in the collection, is invited to select a work from the annual Kedumba Drawing Award that will enrich and enhance the public collection.
"Only 20 artists are invited to participate, and this year they included Blue Mountains artist Michael Heron's Betty's Chair and Anthony Cahill's Trust me #5 and Trust us drawings.
Director Marlene Plummer said: "It was a pleasure to have Susan Templeman join some of the participating artists, Kedumba 'friends' and special guests at the official opening of the 34th Kedumba Drawing Award. I am delighted with the drawings selected by the judge, Chris Casali, who took two days to make her choice and recommendation. I encourage visitors to the gallery to enjoy some wonderful drawings."
The awards dinner was held on September 1.
The 2023 Kedumba Drawing Award is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm and weekdays by appointment. Contact 0418 414 402 or email kedumba@ozemail.com.au
