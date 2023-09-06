The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) believes insecticide pollution may be the cause of a crayfish kill at Hazelbrook.
"The EPA has narrowed its investigation to the immediate vicinity of the Horseshoe Falls catchment and believe the impact on crayfish may have been caused by insecticide pollution," they said in a statement on September 4, adding that test results are still being finalised.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill has ruled out any actions by council staff or bushcare volunteers contributing to the incident following uninformed speculation on social media.
"I can confirm that no actions by BMCC (Blue Mountains City Council) staff, or our dedicated bushcare volunteers, contributed to the water pollution event that precipitated the crayfish deaths in the Horseshoe Falls catchment," he said on September 6.
"Council and its people had absolutely nothing to do with this event and some recent commentary to the contrary on social media is false, irresponsible and unfair.
"Council staff were devastated by the discovery, and have been working to improve catchment health and water quality for over two decades across the city."
The EPA is continuing its investigation into the crayfish kill in a tributary of Hazelbrook Creek on Wednesday, August 23.
A tour guide discovered the dead Giant Spiny Crayfish. A later inspection by council staff found up to 1000 of the crayfish either dead or dying, extending at least 600m downstream from Oaklands Road/Hall Parade at Hazelbrook.
Blue Mountains City Council later won an award in 2019 for its efforts to protect Wentworth Falls Lake and Jamison Creek from stormwater pollution and other threats posed by urban runoff.
