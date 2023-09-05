A bushwalker who could not complete his trek has been rescued in the National Park around the Pulpit Hill Road area in Katoomba.
The man called emergency services after realising he needed help late on Tuesday, September 5.
A rescue party consisting of Blue Mountains police and paramedics made their way in on foot. The rescue took some time because of the difficult terrain facing the rescue team.
But Blue Mountains Police Rescue just posted on Facebook: "Thank you Blue Mountains Police Area Command. After a long night all crews were safely out of the national park at 8am this morning."
