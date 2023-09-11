The backyard of Blackheath's Catholic Church is fast becoming a food zone.
A few fruit trees were planted during early COVID lockdowns, which so far have produced a small crop of pears and plums which will only increase over time.
Now the dedicated volunteers have expanded into vegetables, with rainbow chard, baby spinach, kale, spring onions, leeks, onions and potatoes.
At a potato planting day one recent Saturday, the second crop of spuds went into the ground.
Much of the produce goes to the "Soup to warm the heart" gathering, a weekly Monday lunch organised jointly by the Catholic and Uniting Churches and held in the Uniting Church hall in Blackheath. It's an opportunity not just to have a good meal but also to get together with others for a chat.
Some of the veges/salad greens is also picked by a few Vinnies clients who are struggling with food bills.
Needless to say, the volunteers would welcome more hands, either experienced or green when it comes to gardening.
Brian Bright said the working bees are held every Wednesday from 10am-noon, and on the first and third Saturday of the month from 11am-1pm.
"Just turn up and we'll introduce you to people and show you what to do and get you involved," he said.
"It's learning a bit about gardening and sharing a bit of expertise, too.
"It's also really great for people's mental health."
Mr Bright extended an invitation to the group's next event, the painting of a garden mural in the grounds of the church under the tutelage of Alex Grilanc, a mural painter.
The painting day is on Sunday, October 22, from 10am at the church, 165 Wentworth Street, Blackheath. Children, youth and adults all welcome.
Book an hour to come and add your touch to the mural. Contact Brian on 0401 768 688,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.