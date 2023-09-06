Co-founder of Sonters Fern Nurseries, Val Sonter, remembered for vision and hard work

Val Sonter, co-founder of Sonters Fern Nurseries at Yellow Rock, passed away with family at her bedside, on August 30.
She was 92-years-old.
In 1974, Val and her husband George Sonter moved their fledgling wholesale nursery business to a bush block on Singles Ridge Road, Yellow Rock, next to Newport's Nursery.
Val and George soon employed some local staff and the nursery business started to grow.
Val organised the order picking and despatch for each day, and ran the small office in one corner of the first glass house building.
Long days of hard work often finished with Val and George spending the last hour of daylight working in their new garden they were building around their home on the nursery.
The garden was an ongoing joy for Val through all the years she lived on the nursery site.
As the nursery grew, more local staff were employed, and the major nursery customers included Coles, Woolworths, K-Mart, Bunnings and Aldi.
Val was always keen to make sure that any mothers the nursery employed could always have time off for their children's special school events - sports carnivals, Easter hat parades, school presentation days and more. As a working mother in her earlier years, Val regretted that she had missed out on many special event days for her own children, and she was adamant that working mothers on the nursery should be able to look after their family first, then look after the ferns at the nursery.
Val and George established a branch of the nursery in Perth in 1979 and in Brisbane in 1984.
Sonters Fern Nurseries continues to operate as a family company in Yellow Rock, Perth and Brisbane.
Val and George retired to Clareville in 2008.
Retirement did not come easy for Val ,and she continued to manage a section of the weekly nursery phone sales for some years, just to "keep in touch".
Val's contribution to the nursery business and the local community was enormous. There was nothing she could not do, or organise.
No challenge was too great, and there was no problem that could not be solved by her always positive spirit, and hard work.
The community owes Val an enormous debt of gratitude for her vision, dedication and hard work during her long career with the nursery.
Val will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and by the staff of Sonters Fern Nurseries.
- supplied
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.