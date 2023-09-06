Co-founder of Sonters Fern Nurseries, Val Sonter, remembered for vision and hard work

Val was always keen to make sure that any mothers the nursery employed could always have time off for their children's special school events - sports carnivals, Easter hat parades, school presentation days and more. As a working mother in her earlier years, Val regretted that she had missed out on many special event days for her own children, and she was adamant that working mothers on the nursery should be able to look after their family first, then look after the ferns at the nursery.