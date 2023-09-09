Go batty at Blue Mountains Cultural Centre as Bat Night approaches

Bats are amazing and you can learn all about the flying mammals at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre.
The centre in Katoomba will host Bat Night on Saturday, September 23.
Did you know that there are more than 1,200 bat species in the world making up almost a quarter of the world's mammal species? Australia has about 80 different species of bats, and the Blue Mountains is home to about 22 of them.
Bat Night is a celebration of this fascinating species with lots of fun batty activities for all. There will be instructive bat talks and information about flying foxes and microbats. Kids can have their faces painted and join in on a fun treasure hunt hosted by Katoomba Library. Why not come dressed as a bat?
At this family friendly event you also will be able to meet a flying fox and listen for live microbat calls after dark via a bat detector.
Listen to talks by Georgina Kenyon, author of Saving the Flying-fox, a precious forest pollinator, local ecologist Marg Turton and Professor Justin Welbergen from Western Sydney University. There will also be the popular craft cave for children's activities such as mask-making and more.
If you get hungry after all the action, the Gallery Cafe will be serving warm cheese toastie sandwiches and hot drinks. You will also be able to explore the current exhibition sensorial at Gallery Up Late. All areas of the cultural centre will be open and free of charge for this fun family evening.
This event is proudly supported by the Blue Mountains Conservation Society, Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, Blue Mountains City Council, Blue Mountains Library, and the Australasian Bat Society.
The free event is on Saturday, September 23 at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, 30 Parke Street, Katoomba. Activities will run from 6-8pm.
