Queer Screen film fest returns to Blue Mountains at Mount Vic Flicks

Queer Screen is returning to the Blue Mountains with a curated selection of films from the 10th Queer Screen Film Fest at Mount Vic Flicks.
Tickets for the September 15-17 event are now available for sale.
"We are genuinely thrilled to bring Queer Screen Film Fest back to the Mountains for the first time since 2019," said festival director Lisa Rose.
"The community's warm embrace has always been heartening, and our mission to share exceptional LGBTIQ+ films with diverse audiences remains steadfast. The lineup is nothing short of exceptional, featuring gems that have graced prestigious platforms like the Venice Film Festival and Sundance. All these films have received glowing accolades from our Sydney audience."
Screenings include:
In Thatcher-era England, PE teacher Jean leads a double life. Closeted at work, she spends her nights with out-and-proud butch girlfriend Viv. But when a student spots her at a lesbian bar, Jean's carefully compartmentalised life begins to crumble. Set in the shadow of Section 28, forbidding the promotion of homosexuality in schools, this riveting debut is one of the best lesbian films in years and is more timely than ever as similar anti-LGBTIQ+ legislation is proposed around the world.
Whether you want to laugh, be moved, or get transported into someone else's world entirely, these shorts are the best QSFF23 has to offer. Including stories about an unexpected friendship blossoming between a lonely gay man and an isolated lesbian, an animated sexual awakening on a cargo ship, a trans woman spicing things up at her mom's struggling tofu restaurant and more.
Based on the acclaimed novel, Lie with Me is a sensitive and moving drama that explores the bittersweet intensity of first love and making peace with the past. A renowned author returns to his hometown after 35 years. At a book signing he meets the son of an old flame, with whom he shared a passionate summer fling when he was 17. This chance meeting releases a floodgate of unresolved emotions and questions.
It's Only Life After All follows Grammy award-winning acoustic folk-rock band the Indigo Girls behind the scenes of their decades long career in the music industry. Having gifted a generation of fans anthems to live by in the '80s and '90s, this trailblazing lesbian duo reveal intimate details of their sexuality, friendship and their activism. If you weren't already a fan before watching, you certainly will be afterwards.
Visit www.queerscreen.org.au or the Queer Screen app to book or call 9280 1533 to become a Queer Screen member for discounted tickets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.