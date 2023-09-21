Blue Mountains Gazette
News/Latest News

Theatre beyond the human - or, what is posthuman drama?

Updated September 22 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:22am
Richard Jordan
In the next instalment of the Creative Conversations Series, The Joan presents playwright and scholar Dr Richard Jordan from the University of New England.

