In the next instalment of the Creative Conversations Series, The Joan presents playwright and scholar Dr Richard Jordan from the University of New England.
Dr Jordan will be speaking on the fascinating topic of how human characters in contemporary plays are often in conflict with non-human forces - cyborgs, clones, animals, even weather systems.
Theatre Beyond the Human: Or, What is Posthuman Drama? by Dr Richard Jordan is free and on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, September 28, at 6:30pm.
