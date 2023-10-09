Book shares stories of grief journeys following disasters

Ms Coombs' book, The Grief Journey, features interviews with Susan Templeman MP, who lost her Winmalee home in 2013 fires and Heather Gwilliam who was the regional co-ordinator and team leader, Disaster Recovery Team, Anglicare. Mrs Gwilliam recently won the Blue Mountains 'Volunteer of the Year' Award and will be in the state finals in December, acknowledging her 30 years of devoted service to the community.