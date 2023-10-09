Blue Mountains Gazette
Book shares stories of grief journeys following disasters

Updated October 9 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 2:51pm
Karen Bartle from Gateway Family Services, left, with author Karon Coombs. Picture supplied
With October marking the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Blue Mountains bushfires, author Karon Coombs has donated a box of 51 of her books to the Disaster Recovery Blue Mountains Community Development Project.

