Book shares stories of grief journeys following disasters

With October marking the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Blue Mountains bushfires, author Karon Coombs has donated a box of 51 of her books to the Disaster Recovery Blue Mountains Community Development Project.
This free service helped bushfire and flood impacted communities run through Gateway Family Services, supported by Wentworth Healthcare.
Ms Coombs' book, The Grief Journey, features interviews with Susan Templeman MP, who lost her Winmalee home in 2013 fires and Heather Gwilliam who was the regional co-ordinator and team leader, Disaster Recovery Team, Anglicare. Mrs Gwilliam recently won the Blue Mountains 'Volunteer of the Year' Award and will be in the state finals in December, acknowledging her 30 years of devoted service to the community.
In her book, Ms Coombs draws on her personal journey and her extensive professional experience to present a compelling and utterly human paean to the infinite mysteries of grieving. The result is a vastly diverse collection of stories that represent the limitless manifestations and individual journeys through the grieving process.
The books were given to people of the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury area in the hope they would provide some comfort, knowing that specific responses are common and expected.
The book is also available through Booktopia.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.