Faulconbridge playground updated, part of larger upgrades to Corridor of Oaks

Updated September 11 2023 - 10:45am, first published September 10 2023 - 12:30pm
Jackson Park in Faulconbridge is sporting a fresh new look, with multiple improvements and additions made as part of Blue Mountains City Council's upgrade project for Corridor of Oaks.

