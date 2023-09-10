Faulconbridge playground updated, part of larger upgrades to Corridor of Oaks

Jackson Park in Faulconbridge is sporting a fresh new look, with multiple improvements and additions made as part of Blue Mountains City Council's upgrade project for Corridor of Oaks.
The playground area now shows off a newly installed partial fence, freshly turfed grass, and a new accessible toilet block.
The council said in a Facebook post that the upgrade "makes a great space for a family rest-stop, picnic and play."
Alongside the improvements to the playground, the park area across the road has seen a major overhaul recently as well.
Paved sitting areas enclosed with stone are connected by new walking paths, providing a guided tour between the trees that commemorate each Prime Minister of Australia since federation.
These renovations are part of a larger council project funded by a $2 million boost from the state government's NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program.
For more information about the rest of the project, visit the council's website at: https://yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/corridor-of-oaks.
