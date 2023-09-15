Keep the kids fully entertained these School Holidays at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre and Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest.
Live Performance at The Joan
Alphabetical Sydney: All Aboard!| Ages 4+ | Shows: Fri 29 Sept 10am & 6pm and Sat 30 Sept 10am & 12:30pm. Workshops: Fri 29 & Sat 30 Sept after the 10am performances| Show and Workshop Package $35. Show Only - Standard Ticket $25, Family of Four Pass $90
Inspired by Hilary Bell and Antonia Pesenti's best-selling picture book, a chaotic Ibis and an order-loving Nanna, take audiences on a whirlwind journey around Sydney, one letter at a time. From the amusement park to our world-famous zoo, this new musical combines puppetry, theatre, songs, creative play and irresistible music to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the beloved book and the 'A to Z' of things that make our spectacular city iconic. Enhance your theatrical experience with a show and workshop package including a ticket to the performance and a one-hour post-show drama, puppetry and storytelling workshop for ages 5 - 10. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/alphabetical-sydney-all-aboard/
Drama Workshops at The Joan
Film-In-A-Day | Ages 13 - 18 | Thu 28 Sept | 9:30am - 3:30pm | $80
Master the art of storytelling through screen from scripting to shooting and editing, all learned from an industry pro.
Music-In-A-Day | Ages 10 - 15 | Fri 29 Sept | 9:30am - 12:30pm | $55
Learn about beat-making and the basics of experimental music, using various tools to play with sound - no prior experience necessary.
Puppet Party | Ages 8 - 13 | Fri 29 Sept| 1:30pm - 3:30pm | $40
Discover a new way to tell stories in this beginner puppetry workshop, by exploring show and rod puppetry and learning to turn any object in to a puppet.
Kooky Characters | Ages 5 - 10 | Sat 30 Sept | 1:30pm - 2:30pm | $40
Create a unique character using props, costumes, body and imagination, and then bring it to life on stage in this fun and interactive workshop.
Circus and Clowns | Ages 10 - 15 | Tue 3 Oct | 9:30am - 1:30pm | $65
Learn circus and clown skills including juggling, baton work, hat tricks, beginner acrobatics, comedy routines, and improvisation and end the day leading a performance!
Art Workshops (inspired by the current exhibitions) at Penrith Regional Gallery
Painting | Ages 3 - 5 | Tue 26 Sept | 10am - 11am| $20
Explore a range of fun and messy painting activities that will delight little hands.
Glow Painting | Ages 5 - 8 | Thu 28 Sept | 10am - 12pm | $40
Discover the contrast of neon colours on black paper through a range of painting experiments.
Spooky Scenes | Ages 9 - 12 | Fri 29 Sept| 10am - 12pm | $40
Vampires, ghouls, ghosts, and black cats get a neon makeover in this glowing painting workshop.
Mini Garden| Ages 5 - 8 | Tue 3 Oct | 10am - 12pm | $40
Create a magical mini garden in a terrarium using succulents, stones and soil and decorate with modelling clay figurines. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/mini-garden/
Clay Planters | Ages 9 - 12 | Wed 4 Oct | 2pm - 4pm | $40
Create a clay pinch pot and decorate it with watercolour paints, ready to hold a baby succulent.
Personalised Terrariums | Ages 12 - 16 | Thu 5 Oct | 10am - 12pm | $40
Build a living artwork of pebbles, soil, and decorative features to create a thriving home for small plants. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/personalised-terrariums/
