Inspired by Hilary Bell and Antonia Pesenti's best-selling picture book, a chaotic Ibis and an order-loving Nanna, take audiences on a whirlwind journey around Sydney, one letter at a time. From the amusement park to our world-famous zoo, this new musical combines puppetry, theatre, songs, creative play and irresistible music to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the beloved book and the 'A to Z' of things that make our spectacular city iconic. Enhance your theatrical experience with a show and workshop package including a ticket to the performance and a one-hour post-show drama, puppetry and storytelling workshop for ages 5 - 10. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/alphabetical-sydney-all-aboard/