Free mental health first aid workshops will be on offer in October, officially mental health month.
On October 9 and 10 in the Carrington Hotel at Katoomba, trainer Jane Armstrong will teach participants how to deal with young people (12-18) having mental health problems. One-day course from 9.30am-4.30pm each day. Morning and afternoon tea provided; bring your own lunch.
And on October 23 and 24 in The Hall at 125 Wentworth St, Blackheath, learn practical first aid skills to deal with signs of mental health issues in older people. The one-day course is from 9am-3pm, with light refreshments provided. Bring your own lunch.
Inquiries/bookings to Jane on 0422 363 912 or email ommmanepadmehum55@hotmail.com.
