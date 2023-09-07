Hazard reduction burns to be undertaken across Mountains

Hazard reduction (HR) burns will be undertaken across the Mountains as preparations continue for the upcoming bushfire season.
From Thursday September 7 to Saturday September 9, the HR burns will be undertaken at the following locations:
The size of the targeted areas range from 8 hectares to 34 hectares, and the HR burns are subject to weather conditions.
These measures are part of a wider project of planned HR burns across the Greater Sydney region as the weather continues to warm up.
Dr Rachael Nolan, a member of the bushfire research group at the Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, said that bushfires are likely to be seen again soon.
"With a drier than average fire season predicted, we are likely to see a return of bushfires in the coming fire seasons," Dr Nolan said.
"However, it is unlikely we'll experience another Black Summer this year, which came after a 3-year period of drought."
The HR burns are a joint effort between Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, National Parks and Wildlife Service, and Water NSW.
See this article's gallery for maps showing areas affected by the upcoming HR burns.
Check the latest information at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.