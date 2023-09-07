Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hazard reduction burns to be undertaken across Mountains

TW
By Tom Walker
September 7 2023 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hazard reduction (HR) burns will be undertaken across the Mountains as preparations continue for the upcoming bushfire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.