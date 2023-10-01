When coffee shop owner Zac Suito installed a bulk milk dispenser at his Mountains cafes 10 months ago for environmental reasons, he never expected to be ahead of the curve - or that it would be so popular with children.
One of his baristas joked to one of their astonished tiny customers recently that they now had a "cow under the bench".
Now a push is on for the cafes of Katoomba Street to follow the Cassiopeia coffee founder's lead.
A school-led environmental program is trying to get all the cafes in the main street of the Mountains biggest tourist town to sign up to eliminate up to 80 per cent of cafe plastic waste by switching from the standard two and three litre plastic milk bottles to 10 litre recyclable plastic bladders.
The project started back in March when Kindlehill School students surveyed cafes in Katoomba's main street about plastic waste. The school is now leading the campaign to subsidise the conversion of all the main street cafes to a bulk milk delivery system.
Georgia Adamson, senior school co-ordinator at Kindlehill School, said: "One of the questions our students asked was whether businesses would consider switching to a bulk-milk dispenser system [the 10 litre recyclable plastic bladders]."
"Most businesses we spoke to confirmed their interest in reducing their plastic consumption, but indicated that installing [it] is cost prohibitive."
So, she said, Kindlehill students set about trying to fix the problem.
The school has partnered with Sydney manufacturing business, Six Simple Machines, who design and manufacture the Juggler Milk System. The company has agreed to provide the systems at a reduced rate of about $2000-$3000 less per system, throwing in a free installation.
Ross Nicholls, part of the design team from Six Simple Machines, says an average Juggler Machine costs between $11,000 to $13,000, although they are also working on smaller cheaper machines.
An industrial designer, he came up with the idea after seeing first hand the waste in cafes and coffee making. In just over a decade they have sold 1500 machines around the world, saving 80 million two litre containers from ending up in landfill.
"The capital expense of the machine is a barrier and that's what this project is obviously all about, eliminating that as a barrier to buying the machines."
Mr Nicholls added it "was such a rewarding experience" to have "our product to be the key to unlocking this ... sense of community".
The school is seeking additional funding through groups like the Environmental Protection Agency in a bid to make the systems free to cafes. They have interest from nine of Katoomba's 15 cafes and met with cafe owners in July, after council provided a meeting space.
"At their current rate of milk consumption, these nine cafes will save 36.9 tonnes of plastic waste in the next five years - that's 70 cubic metres of compressed plastic," Ms Adamson said.
They've made presentations in NSW Parliament and have support from the Chamber of Commerce, Ms Adamson said.
"The campaign is a win-win for everyone - we hope it is the beginning of something big," Ms Adamson said.
Mr Suito from Cassiopeia said the bladders are slightly higher in price than the two litre containers, but "the juggler doses the right amount depending on the jug size, so it definitely gives a more accurate pour, while speeding up the process and reducing milk wastage. We love the juggler and we have it in all three of our [cafe] locations [Springwood, Katoomba and Windsor]".
Cafe benches need to be modified and extra time allowed for the cleaning process, but he said cafes that are doing good volumes of full cream and skim milk would benefit from a juggler, but would also need to be prepared to train staff on cleaning and troubleshooting.
He understood that "challenging economic conditions that many cafes are facing at the moment, many may be hesitant to take on extra costs".
