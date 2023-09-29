Blue Mountains Gazette
Important new play about the climate change crisis

Updated September 29 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 10:14am
Siren Theatre Co and the award-winning team behind Good With Maps are collaborating again on Noëlle Janaczewska's The End of Winter, an important new work about loss and resilience.

