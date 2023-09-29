Siren Theatre Co and the award-winning team behind Good With Maps are collaborating again on Noëlle Janaczewska's The End of Winter, an important new work about loss and resilience.
The play explores the places one can search for cold weather - places that can be reached via public transport and the imagination. This new work for the stage speaks to our current climate crisis. Written in the wake of the devastation of the 2019 bush fires it asks: What's happening to winter?
The End of Winter is supported by Critical Stages Touring, and the NSW Government through Create NSW, its arts funding and advisory body.
The End of Winter is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, October 6, at 7:30pm and Saturday, October 7, at 2pm and 7:30pm. Tickets: $45/$40, seniors matinee $30. A booking fee of $5 applies. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/the-end-of-winter/
