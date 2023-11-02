NSW Ambulance has become the first state emergency service to reach gender parity in its ranks, with women making up more than 50 per cent of the NSW Ambulance workforce.
Women also occupied almost 45 per cent of all leadership roles across the organisation, and made up the majority of the executive leadership team.
Jen Campbell is an Intensive Care and Special Operations Team Paramedic with NSW Ambulance, and has been with the service for 23 years.
She is sent to assist people facing emergency situations in tough-to-reach spots, such as the bush around the Blue Mountains.
Her role sees her taking on difficult terrains and canyons with heavy equipment in tow, and thanks to her 15 years living in Blackheath she has often led teams in navigating the Blue Mountains.
Ms Campbell told the Gazette she hopes more women will realise they are capable of doing a job like hers.
"I think women are really strong and tough, and they don't realise it. I never knew I could do this job until I started doing it," she said.
"So I just want to encourage more women to think about doing my job."
She said that while she faced some discouragement and uncertainty on her pathway into NSW Ambulance, as soon as she started she knew she was in the right place.
"I was told that I wouldn't be good enough to do remote area work. Which made me work even harder," Ms Campbell said.
"I wasn't even sure I'd be able to do this job, but once I entered training I found that I was just as fit as the guys, and I could carry a pack just as well as them."
Between her love for nature and the reward of helping people in need, Ms Campbell feels she has "the best job in the world".
Her advice to women interested in a similar career path is to remain physically active; Ms Campbell does Crossfit, trail running, and volunteers for the SES sub-unit Bush Search and Rescue.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park acknowledged the important contribution women make across all areas of the service.
"Dedicated and skilled women work across NSW Ambulance in many roles, including as paramedics, aeromedical crews, nurses, doctors, specialist rescue crews, call takers and dispatchers, and corporate and support staff," he said.
NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison says it's vital that workforces reflect the people it serves.
"It is an important step for NSW Ambulance as an employer and for patient trust and care. We know that a diverse and inclusive workplace is beneficial to all employees - not just women - and has a positive impact on the organisation as a whole," she said.
