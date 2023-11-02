Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Health
Our People

Women now make up more than half of NSW Ambulance ranks

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 2 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Ambulance has become the first state emergency service to reach gender parity in its ranks, with women making up more than 50 per cent of the NSW Ambulance workforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.