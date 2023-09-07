Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Artist and Author Rebecca Wilson captures women issues at exhibition in Lithgow

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Wilson has created art that highlights pressures women face. Picture from Rebecca Wilson art instagram.
Rebecca Wilson has created art that highlights pressures women face. Picture from Rebecca Wilson art instagram.

Artist and author Rebecca Wilson is shining a light on the pressures women, particularly middle aged, face through her exhibition at Lithgow's Gang Gang gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.