Ausbikes' skills program for kids is coming to the Blue Mountains

Ride Blue Mountains is delivering Ausbikes' kids bike skills program for ages 5-12 this spring.
AusBike is Australia's national program designed to give children the essential skills and confidence to experience the freedom, fun and adventure of life on a bike.
The program teaches children to ride safely in a fun, inclusive environment and caters for kids with all levels of bike riding experience.
The program has been designed by expert coaches and is being rolled out progressively across AusCycling clubs around the country by accredited instructors. Learning outcomes are based on a framework developed by the cycling the world-governing body Union Cycliste International (UCI) for learning to ride safely. They include: bike control skills; precision bike control; signalling; scanning for traffic or hazards; hazard perception; and situational awareness.
The program is divided into four stages, referred to as 'gears'. Ride Blue Mountains will deliver first gear in spring which consists of the foundational skills and safety concepts for bike riding through structured activity practice and games. Competencies include; correct helmet fitting and bike safety check, power position and powering off, emergency braking and balance, along with hand signalling.
Later gears teach advanced control techniques and situational awareness, reflex and controlled breaking, weight transfer and response time.
President of Ride Blue Mountains, David Tritton said: "We are proud to be delivering Stage 1 of Ausbikes' kids skills program in the Mountains this spring through Ausbike accredited instructors. Our involvement aligns with Ride Blue's strategic objective to increase participation in cycling in the Mountains across gender, age and ability. The kids' program is fun, interactive and progressive. If there is enough community interest in stage one, we would look to delivering the advanced stages of the program in 2024."
The first gear course will be delivered over eight weeks at Lawson Oval from October 9 and ending the week of November 27. Parents can choose to enrol their child in either the Monday or Wednesday classes. Session times on both days will be between 4.30pm-5.30pm.
To learn more or register for the program, go to: https://ridebluemountains.com.au/ausbike-kids-skills-course-is-now-taking-registrations/.
