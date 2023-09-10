Ausbikes' skills program for kids is coming to the Blue Mountains

President of Ride Blue Mountains, David Tritton said: "We are proud to be delivering Stage 1 of Ausbikes' kids skills program in the Mountains this spring through Ausbike accredited instructors. Our involvement aligns with Ride Blue's strategic objective to increase participation in cycling in the Mountains across gender, age and ability. The kids' program is fun, interactive and progressive. If there is enough community interest in stage one, we would look to delivering the advanced stages of the program in 2024."