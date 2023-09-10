Blue Mountains Gazette
Ausbikes' skills program for kids is coming to the Blue Mountains

Updated September 11 2023 - 10:47am, first published September 10 2023 - 5:00pm
The Wright family of Mount Riverview at Wright Family of Mt Riverview at the viaduct cycle path at Emu Plains, back from left, Jon and Alex Wright, front from left, Sam Wright, Charlotte and Josh. Picture supplied
Ride Blue Mountains is delivering Ausbikes' kids bike skills program for ages 5-12 this spring.

