Infamous War of the Worlds radio play to be rebroadcast on Radio Blue Mountains

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:49am, first published 6:00am
Radio Blue Mountains will broadcast the original infamous 1938 Orson Welles War of the Worlds play in its entirety and unedited at noon on Friday September 15.

