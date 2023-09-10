Radio Blue Mountains will broadcast the original infamous 1938 Orson Welles War of the Worlds play in its entirety and unedited at noon on Friday September 15.
The famous one-hour American radio play about a Martian invasion was so realistic it caused mayhem and hysteria to its huge audience.
Thousands of listeners, believing the invasion to be real, took to the streets clogging the highways to get away to safety. In panic many others jammed phone lines to police, military and government outlets to find out what they should do.
The historic play was based loosely on HG Wells book of the same name. It was narrated and directed by 23 year-old Orson Welles and was a major stepping stone in his illustrious acting and directing career.
It will be played as part of its All over the place program hosted by Peter Walker.
The community radio station is challenging people to listen and see how the play's realism affects them and asks what would they do if they were hearing it for the first time.
Listeners can hear the program on Radio Blue Mountains 89.1FM or by clicking the listen button on the opening page of the station's website of rbm.org.au at noon on Friday September 15.
