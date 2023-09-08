Real Festival presents a show-stopping performance and program

Audiences of all ages are in for an exhilarating experience as Real Festival presents a lineup of performances that will have them on the edge of their seats. Junkyard Beats returns with its unique blend of drumming, dance, comedy, and recycling. The Dauntless Movement Crew brings jaw-dropping stunts and choreography, while Circaholics Anonymous mesmerises with fire twirling. Strings On Fire's violin duo will also set the stage ablaze, and Phat Brass is not to be missed.