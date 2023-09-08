Real Festival presents a show-stopping performance and program

The stage is set and the countdown to the much-awaited Real Festival in Penrith has begun.
This year's exceptional program of performance and theatre, live music, art and family entertainment is set to transform the Nepean River from September 15-17.
Audiences of all ages are in for an exhilarating experience as Real Festival presents a lineup of performances that will have them on the edge of their seats. Junkyard Beats returns with its unique blend of drumming, dance, comedy, and recycling. The Dauntless Movement Crew brings jaw-dropping stunts and choreography, while Circaholics Anonymous mesmerises with fire twirling. Strings On Fire's violin duo will also set the stage ablaze, and Phat Brass is not to be missed.
Real Festival also boasts an exceptional lineup of diverse and immensely talented local performers from Penrith, the Blue Mountains, and Western Sydney. Experience the soulful indie rock beats of Bonniedoon and the captivating melodies of Demage, the dynamic duo known for their balcony concerts during lockdown. Divinia Eather's jazz-infused folk melodies will enchant, while DJ Arisse brings unmatched energy to the party. Karleigh Rose's mesmerising vocals and guitar skills add to the rich musical tapestry.
Additionally, the program includes a host of engaging workshops, catering to a wide range of interests and ages. From pre-booked sessions like children's yoga and 30 minute skate sessions at the Roller Rink by Busways, to drop-in workshops like Dragonboating, kayak and stand-up paddle boarding on the Nepean River.
Children have the chance to dive into activities such as Circus Skills or hula hoop-ing and unlock creativity with workshops like crafting musical gardens or making instruments with Junkyard Beats. Creating neon jewellery, paper lantern crafting, slime creation, and rock painting are also all on offer. The workshop lineup changes daily; please check the Real Festival website for details and timings on each day's program.
Penrith Mayor Tricia Hitchen said the Real Festival program line up reflects the diversity and richness of our local arts scene and offers an unforgettable experience for all who attend.
"Real Festival is a testament to Penrith's creative pulse, featuring an impressive array of local talent that continue to inspire us all," Cr Hitchen said.
"From captivating performances to hands-on workshops, the Real Festival program reflects the diversity and richness of our local arts scene and promises to mesmerise and entertain, offering an unforgettable experience for all who attend."
To plan your Real Festival experience, including performance times, workshop schedule and bookings, head to the Real Festival website realfestival.com.au. Connect with Real Festival on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with news.
Real Festival is proudly produced by Penrith City Council with the support of Destination NSW, Busways, KIIS FM, the Blue Mountains Gazette and The Western Weekender.
