There are more than 600 people on the waiting list for elective surgery at Katoomba hospital, a massive increase on the same period last year.
The number has soared 246 per cent over the April-June quarter, rising from 182 people in 2022 to 629 this year.
The transfer of eye surgery from Springwood to Katoomba has contributed to the backlog, according to Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District Chief Executive, Lee Gregory.
"In April this year, Blue Mountains District ANZAC Memorial Hospital began offering specialist eye services, including cataract surgery. Patients who were awaiting cataract surgery at Springwood Hospital were transferred to Blue Mountains Hospital, and this has added to their overall planned surgery waitlist results during this quarter."
In terms of urgency category, this year there were 19 urgent cases waiting for operations (up from 12 in 2022), 51 semi-urgent (up from 47) and 226 non-urgent (up from 127).
In the emergency department, there was improvement in the number of patients whose treatment started on time, with 62 per cent falling into that category, up from 57 per cent same time last year.
There were also better figures for patients being transferred from ambulances into the emergency department, with 90 per cent being admitted within 30 minutes, compared with 86 per cent in 2022.
The increase in Katoomba's waiting list came despite a rise in the number of operations performed in the June quarter, 340 compared with 201 the same time last year.
Mr Gregory said across the district (which also includes Nepean, Springwood, Lithgow and Springwood hospitals), there were 2,865 surgeries performed, a 25 per cent improvement over 2022.
"Throughout the second quarter of 2023, almost all urgent planned surgeries (99.8 per cent) were performed on time," he said.
"A key focus for NBMLHD is ensuring those people on the planned surgery wait list whose surgeries are overdue receive their procedures as soon as possible."
