A revised management plan for Mount Victoria park would see repairs and/or upgrades to the tennis court, play equipment and car park given top priority.
The plan, on public exhibition until October 20, also rates as "high priority" the construction of accessible pathways and parking.
Most of the park's structures - two shelter sheds, the tennis court, war memorial, playground equipment, heritage style gas lamps, memorial gate are all given a condition rating of "3 (fair) with physical deterioration evident".
Only the public toilet is ranked two - "good, acceptable physical condition".
The heritage grotto shelters, which housed animals in the mid 20th century, are also rated in just fair condition. The cement-rendered steel and wire grottos were built in the 1930s, designed by Tony Adams, who had built similar structures at Taronga Zoo. They were used to house some animals for a small zoo, including a tame eagle, two kangaroos, a fox, snakes and beautiful birds.
Part of the park adjoining Station Street was originally a recreation area for guests at the Imperial Hotel. It remained as such until 1979 when council bought the land and amalgamated it with the rest of the park.
The park is a local heritage item and includes the Wilson park gates: "The gates have historical significance because they record the esteem by which members of the locally prominent Wilson family were held by the town, and are a rare example of the public commemoration of a prominent local family."
The plan also highlights management issues including: management of the cultural and significant heritage asset types; provision of accessible pathways within the park; non functional gas lighting within park; ageing infrastructure and associated renewal costs; excess drainage into park areas.
The original plan of management was on exhibition last year but it has been amended. See yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/.
