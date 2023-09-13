Blue Mountains Gazette
Sun Valley Pony club celebrates 60 years

By B C Lewis
September 14 2023 - 5:30am
Sun Valley Reserve is set to come to life when the tiny Sun Valley Pony club of eight riders welcomes horse lovers from around the region for its 60th anniversary.

