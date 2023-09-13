Sun Valley Reserve is set to come to life when the tiny Sun Valley Pony club of eight riders welcomes horse lovers from around the region for its 60th anniversary.
The anniversary event will be held on Sunday, September 17 when everyone is welcome to meet the ponies, see the club members in action, enjoy games from another generation - including the egg and spoon event and the three legged race - and flick through the pages of the pony club's history books.
In its heyday in the 80s and 90s the not-for-profit group had about 35 active riding members. But the current committee say council zoning restrictions on keeping horses, the difficulty in getting places to agist them; as well as the expense and generally busyness of families today, has seen their numbers diminish.
"You used to be able to just keep horses in your backyard and there would be [empty] blocks with horses in them around town when I was growing up," said the club's coach Toni Trotter.
"Back in our day that's all we did, but these days there are other sports ... people are busier and it's expensive. It's a full-time hobby, with the care [for the horse] and you can't go away [on holidays]."
Sun Valley is a unique place. It has the only riding arena open to the public in the Mountains, with beautiful connecting riding bush tracks - to Yellow Rock, Blaxland and Warrimoo.
Mrs Trotter said the club started in 1963 and members used to ride their horses down the highway from Faulconbridge to a paddock in Springwood.
"It was basically just a few friends. And they wanted to know how to do things properly, so they got together in a paddock at the end of Burns Road. There were little ponies to big horses and they just taught [each other] how to saddle properly, how to bridle properly, how to pick their feet up, how to feed, how to look after them and nobody had floats. They all used to ride around the streets, to get to that paddock."
Mrs Trotter said some riders continued to ride down the highway into the 1990s.
Today the club still holds rally days on the first Sunday of every month to teach horse owners how to look after their horses, as well as for practice with jumping, dressage, ground work and sporting games.They are one of eight clubs in Zone 19 which spans from the Megalong Valley to the Nepean and Hawkesbury.
President Paula Minale said during the height of COVID the girls were able to continue to ride which helped their mental wellbeing, because their horses needed feeding, grooming and exercise.
"They're not on their gadgets ... and when they are, they're Googling horses or horse gear," she said laughing.
Anniversary activities run from 10am to 2pm on Sunday September 17. There will be a raffle and the canteen will be open. The club is at 116 Sun Valley Road. Special guests include founding member Kath Keenan and Trish Doyle MP, a long time club supporter. Email the club for details at sunvalleyponyclub@gmail.com
