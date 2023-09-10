A shout out to residents and new homeowners: Get Ready Weekend at Springwood

Faulconbridge and Valley Heights Rural Fire Brigade are holding a joint campaign for the Get Ready Weekend in the Springwood town square.
The event will be held on Saturday, September 16 from 9am to 2.30pm.
This year's Get Ready Weekend allows residents and landowners to meet their local volunteer firefighters, learn more about what they need to do and how to stay safe during the bushfire season which officially starts from October 1 and runs to March 31, 2024.
"With the combination of reduced rainfall and drying ground fuels and above average temperatures during autumn and winter, there is a higher probability that this spring and summer will see us entering the most bushfire risk season since the Black Summer fires of 2019," said Ms Foenander.
"Get Ready Weekend is a wonderful opportunity for our community to get advice on how best to prepare for this bushfire season.
"Our community has seen our fair share of bushfires over the last decade; however, it is not a time to be complacent by thinking we already know how to prepare for bushfires through repeated past experiences. Whilst the RFS do as much as we can, homeowners need to ensure that they are prepared as well because there will come a day where the RFS won't be able to have a firefighter or truck for every home or street.
"We all need to play our part in keeping our homes bushfire ready."
Faulconbridge and Valley Heights RFS are asking residents to save the date and come along and say hi to their team and ask any questions.
