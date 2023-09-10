Driver four times over the limit: police

"Road safety is a priority for Blue Mountains Police," a spokesperson said. "This year to date, 243 lives have been lost on NSW roads, up from 189 this time last year. These aren't just numbers, they are family members, friends or work mates. Drinking alcohol and driving significantly increases the chance of a serious motor vehicle accident - police in the Mountains do not want to deliver the terrible news to a family that someone has been lost due to a drink driver."