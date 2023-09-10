Blue Mountains Gazette
Driver more than four times over the limit at Katoomba

Updated September 11 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:00am
Driver four times over the limit: police
Driver four times over the limit: police

Around 9pm on Sunday, September 10 police were patrolling the Great Western Highway at Katoomba when they stopped a westbound vehicle to conduct a mobile random breath test.

