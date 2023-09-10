Driver four times over the limit: police

Around 9pm on Sunday, September 10 police were patrolling the Great Western Highway at Katoomba when they stopped a westbound vehicle to conduct a mobile random breath test.
A 58-year-old Wentworth Falls man failed the road side breath test and was arrested. At Katoomba Police Station, he allegedly returned a reading of 0.215, a high range drink driving offence.
His licence was suspended and he will appear before the Katoomba Local Court in October where he faces a maximum penalty of $5,500 and an automatic disqualification period of five years.
"Road safety is a priority for Blue Mountains Police," a spokesperson said. "This year to date, 243 lives have been lost on NSW roads, up from 189 this time last year. These aren't just numbers, they are family members, friends or work mates. Drinking alcohol and driving significantly increases the chance of a serious motor vehicle accident - police in the Mountains do not want to deliver the terrible news to a family that someone has been lost due to a drink driver."
