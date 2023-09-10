Blue Mountains Gazette
Medals for Katoomba High School twins

By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 12 2023 - 10:41am, first published September 11 2023 - 9:19am
Year 10 Katoomba High students, twins Aisha and Aleria Turner, both claimed medals at last week's Combined High Schools Athletics competition at Sydney Olympic Park.

