Year 10 Katoomba High students, twins Aisha and Aleria Turner, both claimed medals at last week's Combined High Schools Athletics competition at Sydney Olympic Park.
The sisters competed with dedication and determination in several events for athletes with disabilities at the major NSW state school competition. Despite facing many challenges on the day, including never having used starting blocks before and Aleria competing with a ruptured wrist ligament, the girls were amazingly resilient as they pushed through and gave it their all.
Their efforts were suitably rewarded with a gold, silver and bronze medals and a great chance of making it through to the next level of competition - the NSW All School Championships later in September.
Aleria claimed gold in the 800m multi class in a time of 3:12.56. Aisha won silver in the javelin multi class with a throw of 14.17m. She also won bronze in the long jump, leaping 3.23m.
"We were shocked we got that far, and we are proud we made it and won medals. We want to say thank you to [support officer] Shayne [Travers] and [teacher] Mr O'Connor for everything," they said.
The girls have also just been awarded an athletic scholarship in the 2023-2024 Indigenous Future Stars Program run by the Western Sydney Academy of Sport. They were among 25 selected out of 88 who tried out.
