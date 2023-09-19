One of the region's longest-running arts events will celebrate four decades of creativity and community at the 2023 Annual Blue Mountains Artftest.
Showcasing local artists and makers, the weekend event will be held 10-12 November at Wentworth Falls Public School.
Entries of original artworks are now invited for inclusion in this year's exhibition.
Established in 1983 as the Wentworth Falls Public School Queen's Birthday Weekend Art Exhibition, this annual event was the brainchild of visionary art teachers. It has maintained a focus on local artists and cultivating creative paths for generations of Wentworth Falls primary students.
"Blue Mountains Artfest has been run entirely by volunteers for four decades. It is such an incredible example of community, with local artists, business, students, and teachers all playing a part. We are thrilled to be celebrating such a huge milestone and building on that legacy" an Artfest spokesperson said.
Blue Mountains Artfest has flourished, becoming the major annual fundraiser for Wentworth Falls Public School. With all original artworks on exhibition available for purchase, event proceeds directly support students through the acquisition of educational resources and improvements to their learning environment.
Showcasing both established and emerging Blue Mountains' artists is a hallmark of Artfest with accomplished artists from George Finey to Jane Canfield and Kayo Yokoyama all participants.
As part of the 40th celebrations, members of the public involved in Artfests past are invited to share their memories via the event website. Contributions of words and photos will help create an archive of local heritage.
The weekend offers a diverse program including the Makers' Market, creative workshops, live entertainment, bake sale, and pop-up café. Ticket sales and workshop bookings will open in October.
Artists are invited to submit original works for exhibition and sale via the online Entry Form at www.bluemtnsartfest.com.au. Opportunities for makers, musicians, and local business to participate in this year's Blue Mountains Artfest can also be found on the event website.
