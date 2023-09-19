Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Blue Mountains Artfest at Wentworth Falls Public School will celebrate 40 years in 2023

Updated September 19 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the region's longest-running arts events will celebrate four decades of creativity and community at the 2023 Annual Blue Mountains Artftest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.