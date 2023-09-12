More than 100 mountain bike riders from across Greater Sydney and the Central West have gathered at Yellomundee Regional Park for the annual Yellomundee 180.
Held on September 10, the Yellomundee 180 is a three-hour endurance cross country mountain bike race with solo and team categories on a technically-challenging eight kilometre course.
In the main three-hour solo category, Springwood rider Cameron Winfield took the win ahead of Lindon Milostic in second and his father Peter Milostic in third place with just one second separating father and son.
In the woman's solo event, Lizy Timm took the win over Clare Lorenzen. Up-and-coming Juno Smith was racing under 17s and on the same course was the fastest female on the day, completing four laps with enough time to sneak out for a fifth if needed.
READ MORE:
The race is part of the Central west interclub series involving Mudgee, Central West, Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo clubs. The event was supported by Bike Minded from Wentworth Falls who provided prizes for all the podium places as well as other prizes.
In a new initiative this year, organisers also presented native plants from Blue Mountains Wildplant Rescue Service as trophies.
The next event on September 24 is at Orange, hosted by Orange Mountain Bike. For more details vist: https://entryboss.cc/calendar/cwis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.