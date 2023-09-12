Hazard reduction burns continue to ramp up across Mountains

Hazard reduction (HR) burns will be undertaken across the Blue Mountains as preparations continue for the upcoming bushfire season.
From Wednesday September 13 to Saturday September 16, the HR burns will be undertaken at the following locations:
The size of the targeted areas range from 8 hectares to 44 hectares, and the HR burns are subject to weather conditions.
These measures are part of a wider project of planned HR burns across the Greater Sydney region as the weather continues to warm up.
See this article's gallery for maps showing areas affected by the upcoming HR burns.
Check the latest information at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.