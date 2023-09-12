Hazard reduction (HR) burns will be undertaken across the Blue Mountains as preparations continue for the upcoming bushfire season.
From Wednesday September 13 to Saturday September 16, the HR burns will be undertaken at the following locations:
The size of the targeted areas range from 8 hectares to 44 hectares, and the HR burns are subject to weather conditions.
These measures are part of a wider project of planned HR burns across the Greater Sydney region as the weather continues to warm up.
See this article's gallery for maps showing areas affected by the upcoming HR burns.
Meanwhile Mountains residents are being urged to get ready for the coming bushfire season.
The Rural Fire Service is calling on all Blue Mountains residents to join RFS volunteer firefighters this Get Ready Weekend and prepare for the bushfire season.
RFS Inspector Rob Vinzenz said Mountains residents are invited to meet their local brigade and to find out how they can prepare themselves and their properties.
"Following years of wet weather and prolific vegetation growth, the risk of fire is returning along with drier and warmer conditions," Inspector Vinzenz said.
"Get Ready Weekend is an opportunity for Blue Mountains residents to do their bit to prepare and protect their family and properties in the event of a fire."
Inspector Vinzenz said there are five simple steps you can take to reduce your bush fire risk, like clearing flammable items from around your home and mowing your lawns.
1. TRIM overhanging trees and shrubs.
2. MOW grass and remove the cuttings. Have a cleared area around your home.
3. REMOVE material that can burn around your home (e.g. Door mats, wood piles, mulch)
4. CLEAR and remove all the debris and leaves from the gutters surrounding your home.
5. PREPARE a sturdy hose or hoses that will reach all around your home.
"It's likely bush fires haven't been at the front of mind these last few years, so now is the time for residents to start thinking about what they need to do to get ready," Inspector Vinzenz said.
"Preparing for bush fires is easier than people may think. Have a five minute conversation and ask yourself if threatened by fire, when will you go, what will you take and where will you go?
"We've seen the devastating consequences that bush fires can have, so it's important that people right across the Blue Mountains area live bush fire ready - by knowing their risk, having a plan, and getting ready."
This year's Get Ready Weekend is on September 16 and 17 with more than 590 community events right across the state.
If you can't make it to an event this Get Ready Weekend, you can always find out more about making a bush fire survival plan at www.myfireplan.com.au
Check the latest information at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/.
