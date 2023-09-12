The Springwood Community Arts Centre is holding its annual art and textiles exhibition from Friday, September 29 to Monday, October 2.
It will be held at the centre at 22 Ferguson Road, Springwood (corner of Great Western Highway).
The exhibition will be officially opened by Victor Peralta, gallerist from Gallery ONE88 Katoomba, on Saturday, September 30 from 1.30-2.30 pm. Food and beverages will be provided during this time.
The rooms will be full of wonderful local work to see and buy including art, textiles and handcrafted silver jewellery. All work exhibited will be done by the art centre members. This year for the first time there will also be children's art from the centre's two children's art classes.
There is always an impressive array of art media represented - pastels, watercolour, charcoal, graphite, pen, acrylic, and oils. The textile works are equally diverse and include weaving, patchwork, knitting and embroidery.
Opening hours are: Friday, September 29, noon-4 pm; Saturday through to Monday from 10am-4pm.
For more details visit the centre's website at https://www.springwoodarts.org.
