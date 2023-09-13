Leura's Alexandra Hotel hits the market: auction date set for October 12

Leura's Alexandra Hotel is for sale.
Known to locals as The Alex, the popular pub on the Great Western Highway will go to auction on Thursday, October 12.
"The Alex is an iconic venue in the Blue Mountains' most desirable town that's currently turning over about $100,000 each week," said selling agent Leonard Bongiovanni of Manenti Quinlan and Associates.
"With Blue Mountains tourism going from strength to strength, a savvy operator will quickly capitalise on this potential."
Built in 1903, The Alex is a classic two-storey building on a 3,781 square metre high profile corner block. Comprising a traditional front bar, flexible function spaces, commercial kitchen, large dining room and two large outdoor dining terraces with Blue Mountains views, the venue is a favourite with locals and tourists alike.
Nine period-style accommodation suites with flexible bedding configurations offer Wi-Fi and large-screen TVs. A modern gaming lounge has 18 machines (12 owned; six leased), a Ticket-In Ticket-Out (TITO) system and a cash redemption terminal. There's also a comfortable manager's residence with two bedrooms, living area and bathroom.
The Alexandra Hotel will be auctioned at 10.30am on October 12 at Cooley CBD Dexus Place; Level 5, 1 Margaret Street, Sydney (unless sold prior).
