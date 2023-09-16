Leura students give Genius projects a whirl

Students from Leura Public School have displayed their incredible Genius Projects - hand picked projects that have helped them raise funds for their farewell from primary school.
The projects went on show to the school and their family and friends in August.
Teacher Martel Farrell said "the idea is to become an expert on their topic and then use that expertise to teach others. They had the freedom to present their projects in whichever format they chose".
"Genius Hour is a type of 'free' inquiry-based learning that promotes critical and creative thinking," she said.
The students learn autonomy - entrusted with choice and the freedom to make decisions regarding their learning; purpose - they have a reason for learning as they are completely interest based and finally mastery as they are afforded enough time to master and become an expert on what they are learning.
"They worked very hard for two terms to create their projects - researching, designing and creating. They then became business entrepreneurs, presenting their projects to the community on Education Day [August 8], selling items they had created themselves to raise money for their Year 6 Farewell. We are all very proud of the amazing achievements of our students," she said.
The Stage 3 students raised $648.20 to go towards their Year 6 farewell and gift to the school.
