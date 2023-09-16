Blue Mountains Gazette
Leura students give Genius projects a whirl

By Staff Reporters
September 16 2023 - 2:30pm
Students from Leura Public School have displayed their incredible Genius Projects - hand picked projects that have helped them raise funds for their farewell from primary school.

