Paediatric conference 2023 at the Fairmont Leura

September 13 2023 - 5:00pm
More than 120 local doctors, registrars, practice nurses, allied health professionals and paediatric specialists gathered in Leura on Saturday, September 2, for the 2023 Nepean Blue Mountains Clinical Paediatric Conference.

