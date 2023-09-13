More than 120 local doctors, registrars, practice nurses, allied health professionals and paediatric specialists gathered in Leura on Saturday, September 2, for the 2023 Nepean Blue Mountains Clinical Paediatric Conference.
This annual event, which has not run face-to-face since the outbreak of COVID-19, covered new approaches to treating common childhood health issues such as type 1 diabetes, developmental delays, behavioural challenges, asthma, ear, nose and throat infections and more.
Head of Paediatrics at Nepean Hospital, Clinical Associate Professor Dr Habib Bhurawala, has been the driving force behind the coordination of the conference since 2013 and is proud that the event has blossomed into one of Nepean Blue Mountain's largest paediatric education opportunities.
"This growth has been made possible through the strong partnership between the paediatric units at Nepean and Blue Mountains hospitals, the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD) and Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN)," said Dr Bhurawala.
"Equally important is the tremendous support from local primary care providers in the region and surrounding areas, including Hawkesbury, Lithgow and Penrith, who have consistently turned out in large numbers. The event's success extends beyond GPs, drawing in allied health clinicians, nurses and professionals dedicated to children's wellbeing within hospitals and the community."
"Once a year, we unite to learn, exchange ideas and work together to ensure the best possible care for the children in our community," he said.
Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said that the event had not been held face-to-face since 2019 due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
"It was great to be able to return to a face-to-face conference in a beautiful Blue Mountains setting, particularly after a hiatus of in-person opportunities. This event presents health professionals across our region with the latest information on paediatric health. It also ensures that children in our community continue to receive quality care through an integrated approach by allowing health professionals to connect, network, and share their knowledge and expertise," said Ms Reay.
Head of Paediatrics at Blue Mountains Hospital and key speaker Dr Arman Babajanyan, a dedicated supporter and organiser of the event, emphasised the significance of fostering collaboration to enhance integrated care, spanning both the hospital system and primary care.
"This annual gathering highlights our resolute commitment to working hand-in-hand for the wellbeing and benefit of our community's children," said Dr Babajanyan.
Director of Hospital Services NBMLHD, Brett Williams, highlighted the completion of Stage 1 of the Nepean Hospital redevelopment, featuring a dedicated paediatric emergency area designed to provide more space and improved facilities for children needing emergency care. He also mentioned that the redevelopment of Stage 2 of Nepean Hospital will include creating a purpose-built paediatric inpatient unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.