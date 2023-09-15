A Faulconbridge grandmother of 21 has returned from an iconic charity car bash after ending up in the "middle of nowhere studying maps with a bunch of other lost Bashers".
Georgina Brazier with her farming sister, Lucy Staughton from Gunnedah in northwest NSW, hit the road in August to drive 5,500 dusty kilometres from Bathurst in the Central West to Geraldton in Western Australia, as part of a Variety Children's Charity bash for sick and disadvantaged children.
During the bash, Mrs Brazier told the Gazette: "Sometimes it's great to take the road less travelled. Sometimes, on a Bash, that means you are lost".
Participants were given a map at the start of each day and had support vehicles with mechanical and medical help.
It only took two days to get lost after driving west on the Hay Plain on the way to Broken Hill, she said.
"We were in the middle of nowhere, studying maps with a bunch of other lost Bashers. I thought it was a hoot! We weren't worried. We ended up travelling about 50kms more than we had too. We thought lunch would be over - but it turned out half the field made the same mistake as us," she told the Gazette of the adventure.
It was the first bash for the rookies who bought a "bash-ready" car with the theme of the children's movie Car 24- Frozen and it was mostly smooth travelling.
The duo were part of an 80-car convoy event, driving their 1974 SEL Mercedes Benz from August 6 to 16.
Mrs Staughton said this particular Variety trek was "the dream journey across Australia. Bathurst to Broken Hill, to Uluru then to Geraldton in Western Australia.".
Mrs Brazier said they managed to drive about 10,000 kilometres in 15 days - it took a lot of concentration for the driver and navigator.
"At the end my sister and I then drove the Mercedes back across Australia via Deniliquin, where she dropped me off so I could help family who lives there. She then drove on to Gunnedah. The Mercedes was virtually flawless - only one small hiccup. It was, without a doubt, THE best thing I have ever done."
"The reason we did the Bash is to help children. Overall $1.5million was raised with this Bash plus there was all the spending of money in each of the communities as we went through. I feel very proud to have been part of this Variety Children's Charity Bash and to have been directly able to help children along the way - we saw the smiles on their faces!"
They almost reached their fundraising goal of $8,500. The fundraiser is at https://fundraise.varietynswact.org.au/fundraisers/Car24Frozen
