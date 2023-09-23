The man behind the indie-pop sensations Catch My Disease, Gamble Everything for Love, We're All in this Together and the more recent I was born for this Bullsh%t is set to perform at Katoomba's Baroque Room.
Ben Lee is coming from Los Angeles to the Blue Mountains to perform on Friday, October 6. He'll offer up the nostalgic hits that made him a household name, while celebrating his 30-year music career, surviving everything from Napster music streaming to AI and the pandemic.
There are about 250 songs in his repertoire from 20 solo albums but only 30 that he knows by heart so he says he's happy to take requests on the night if you bring him the lyrics on your phone. That's why he loves intimate solo shows.
The evening of music promises storytelling, entertainment and a healthy dose of Lee mischief, and the audience will also be treated to new material that Rolling Stone magazine has dubbed the best of his career.
Lee has lived more than half his life in America but has been in the public eye since he was discovered in Sydney, at 14, in a teenage alt-rock band.
"Look it's the only life I know and it was, you know, an interesting journey ... not one I would necessarily recommend," he said laughing, as we chat over the video podcast format Riverside that he regularly uses to talk to his fans.
He's earned some interesting titles over the years with Australian musician Bernard Fanning once labelling him "a precocious little c##t", after Lee named one of his LPs the "greatest Australian album of all time".
Lee says he "didn't have a gap year travelling overseas" or go to schoolies or university so he grew up in full view of everyone.
As he writes in one of his songs: "Desires? You repressed them, I joined three cults and left them", or another "When I was younger I was an arsehole... Burning down bridges, fighting with strangers, destroying everything I could, just because".
He tells the Gazette: "When I think of all my extracurricular activities I think I started my career at 14, so a lot of the experimentation, even with who I am... I didn't go to university or take a gap year backpacking... For me all of that happened in other areas simultaneously."
The self-styled unpredictable maverick or "freak of nature" has called his show Ben Lee vs The Collapse of the Music Industry Tour. He's even his own support act - with his DJ show, DJ Dad Bod.
"I went through a number of different ideas for the support act and none of them clicked with scheduling or whatever and everyone was saying 'is DJ Dad Bod going to be there?' [So I decided] they're asking for it, let's do it."
He jokes he is also happy to be "paid twice" and not share his hospitality rider - which for those who want to know is "mostly sparkling water and some beers if people come backstage, and a bit of fruit".
Lee says "industry and success used to be based on winning everyone over and now it's about doubling down and tripling down whatever makes you unique".
"We're dealing with unique audiences and I've come to know mine. As unique as I can make a night, it's more likely they will come and it will be memorable."
Lee is great at multi-tasking and during his Australian trip he has plans for a festival set with a band, his solo show, a party for TikTok, a reunion screening for a movie, prepping for his new album, friend and family catch-ups and adds by next week there will be more.
"It's wild, it's small business, baby."
The Australian ex-pat has never taken himself too seriously and delivers his performances with the trademark "Am I joking or not?" sense-of-humour and a relationship to singing on key that he says can only be described as "approximate".
Lee asks the audience: What does it take for a musician/storyteller/raconteur of three decades to not only survive, but thrive, under the current conditions? Even during a pandemic, one of his songs - We're all in this together - ended up the anthem.
"You never quite know the destiny of a song."
He mentions one of his songs is popular on Spotify because it had a similar title to a song featured in the Eurovision Song Contest a few years back.
"It took on a bit of a life... That's bizarre. You never know how a song is going to find its way to an audience. The campaign of a single that you put [it] out and it has a month and is it gonna get on radio? I mean that is such an archaic concept now - a song lasts forever. You might not be around to see it when it has its biggest impact."
Most people don't know he's produced a Grammy award winning music/comedy album for Margaret Cho, dueted with Sarah Silverman or that he wrote a psychedelic children's musical with American literary legend Tom Robbins or even that he was on The Masked Singer singing Paul Kelly. But it's about reinvention, having "multiple horses in the race" just in case the "phone stops ringing" which it has.
He calls it coping with the years "out of the spotlight" or the "wilderness years".
"You've got to do them consciously ... and know it will all cycle round... Being scared never makes the problem better. Napster pulled the bottom out of our industry but what good did worrying do? I'd rather get on and keep making good music."
And while he admits "there's things I envy about Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, playing those arenas" he always wanted "variety" in his career.
"If anyone's hiring you for anything, you are lucky. If I have tons of projects and I'm having fun... Maybe it's The Masked Singer ... a commercial, a DJ gig, as long as I have fun and [can] be authentic, I'm glad I can get paid to do something.
"Essentially as humans we are all equally in the dark and all traumatised from being here... At the end of the day I like creating from a playful place."
Lee is a "solid yes" for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
"My job is to vote in the best way I can with some semblance of hope still intact that democracy might be able to push things forward ... but these are complex emotional subjects to do with a very traumatic history."
He said the result could "reveal something of the character of the nation and those aren't always pretty realisations".
Lee's Blue Mountains show is presented by Fusion Boutique. To book go to: www.fusionboutique.com.au or see his full tour website. The show starts at 8pm and the entry is via the Carrington Hotel driveway.
