Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Ben Lee to perform at Katoomba's Baroque Room

By B C Lewis
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:31pm, first published September 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The man behind the indie-pop sensations Catch My Disease, Gamble Everything for Love, We're All in this Together and the more recent I was born for this Bullsh%t is set to perform at Katoomba's Baroque Room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.