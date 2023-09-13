Blue Mountains Gazette
Australian Wrestling Federation wrestling returns to Katoomba with Blue Mountains Bash

Updated September 15 2023 - 10:29am, first published September 14 2023 - 7:00am
The Australian Wrestling Federation (AWF) is returning to the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday, September 23 for AWF Blue Mountains Bash.

Local News

