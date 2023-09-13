The Australian Wrestling Federation (AWF) is returning to the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday, September 23 for AWF Blue Mountains Bash.
The all ages interactive pro-wrestling experience is a follow-up event to April's successful Katoomba Clash, with tickets on sale from www.awfwrestling.com.au.
The last AWF Katoomba event featured the AWF Tag Team Championship bout between Viral Productions and the Detonation Crew, which went to a no contest after interference from The Cartel. Coby Starr became AWF Women's Champion, and Mad Maxx Rameriz barely held onto the AWF Commonwealth title against Albie, while afterwards Matt Static legdropped President Goldsteen.
This time for Blue Mountains Bash the action is set to be bigger, badder and even better with many rivalries continuing and stories evolving. President Goldsteen, Nikki Poteet and Rob Andrews are scheduled to host the event.
The Detonation Crew duo of TNT and Matt Static will face rivals of The Cartel; Maxx Ramirez and Trauma in a Factions Tag Team Bout that is sure to be heated and may blow the roof off the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre.
In other highly anticipated action, stemming from Al Straya allegedly sabotaging Chris Rukker for the last Katoomba event, and more tension built at Mount Annan on August 19, Chris Rukker will face Al Straya in a Anything Goes Bash Up Match.
The AWF Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as fan favourites and friends collide as Akell and Tobias defend their titles against Gun and D-Pak in a bout that will truly test their friendships.
Other high energy action scheduled for the event will see a NSW Vs Tasmania match pitting Whiskey Sixx against Doomslayer, contender's action with Torture versus The Rush, and the deranged Zuzu The Muscle Clown against the fun-loving Harvey Falco.
Doors open at 3pm for a 3.30pm belltime. Tickets: VIP Ringside: $40, General Adult: $30, General Youth: $20. Pre-book tickets at www.awfwrestling.com.au
Event updates at the discussion section in the Facebook event https://fb.me/e/4uniY1kso and AWF website at www.awfwrestling.com.au.
