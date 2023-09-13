Join professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) at Blue Mountains Theatre for a thrilling voyage through the alphabet - where great big chewy sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises.
Professor Lexi Con has curated a curious collection of her favourite words (one for every letter of the alphabet) with each word providing Professor Noel Edge with an inspirational jumping off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations.
Together at the Blue Mountains Theatre on September 27, this dad-joke quipping, prank-pulling pair of polished professors strut their stuff in a performance that's equal parts explosive, messy, spectacular, hilarious, fascinating and gross.
And if things weren't exciting enough, every show is completely different, with audiences determining the order in which the letters are revealed and explored.
Plus, did we mention, this is a race? The plucky pair of professors have just 52 minutes to complete their alphabetical, scientifical countdown. That's just two minutes per experiment. Will they make it in time?
The Alphabet of Awesome Science shows will be held at 10am and 1pm on Wednesday, September 27. Tickets: $25-$28. For bookings or more details visit www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
