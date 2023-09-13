Blue Mountains Gazette
Join in a scientific race through the alphabet at the Blue Mountains Theatre this school holidays

Updated September 13 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:17pm
Join professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) at Blue Mountains Theatre for a thrilling voyage through the alphabet - where great big chewy sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises.

