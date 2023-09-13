Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Wellness centre in former nunnery at Leura on the market

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:30pm, first published September 13 2023 - 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former nunnery in Leura which is now a high-end wellness centre is for sale for $6.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.