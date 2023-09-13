A former nunnery in Leura which is now a high-end wellness centre is for sale for $6.5 million.
Brightlands in East View Avenue underwent an extensive renovation and reopened in 2022 as an accommodation, retreat venue and day spa.
It was built in 1906 as a holiday home for a Sydney businessman. The Sisters of the Little Company of Mary bought it in around 1935 and used it as a retreat for the next 40 years.
It then sold and was turned into a guesthouse.
Former Olympic pentathlete Edward Fernon renovated it and opened it as Brightlands, offering the Nunnery, a 10-room accommodation, day spa, wellness retreat and event venue, plus Bethany Manor, a separate five-room bed and breakfast.
Mr Fernon's plans to build 13 yurts on the old tennis court to increase the accommodation - inspired by his participation in a Mongolian horse race - were knocked back by a local planning panel last September.
Brightlands, which is set on 8,459 square metres, has forward bookings until 2024. It is for sale through Resort Brokers. See here for more details.
