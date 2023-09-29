Jazz lovers are in for a very special treat when the Andrew Dickeson Trio returns to The Joan on Friday, October 6, for an evening of swing.
Featuring Andrew Dickeson on drums, Jacob Graham on bass and Peter Locke on piano, the trio will perform their stylish arrangements of best-loved standards from The Great American Songbook, with classic tunes by jazz greats such as Duke Ellington and Count Basie and some original, new compositions.
Drawing upon the classic trio sounds of Ahmad Jamal, Hank Jones, Oscar Peterson and more, the trio add their own unique musical fingerprint of sophistication, grace and swing to their performances, making them the trio of choice for a great many local and international artists.
Known for his crisp, hard-swinging style, Dickeson has been one of the foremost drummers on the Australian jazz scene for over 25 years, and has worked with numerous jazz legends including Branford Marsalis, Rodney Whitaker, Johnny Griffin, Lee Konitz and Eric Alexander.
Graham, though only in his early twenties, has become one of Australia's first-call bass players. Initially mentored by Dickeson as part of the Sydney Conservatorium's Open Academy program, he graduated with a Bachelor of Music. Graham is noted for his wonderful sound and technique.
One of Australia's most highly respected jazz pianists, musical directors and accompanists, Locke is a renowned stalwart of the Australian jazz scene. Few musicians move so seamlessly from interpretations of the works of a range of composers. Locke studied with piano master Chuck Yates.
