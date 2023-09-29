Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Andrew Dickeson Trio set to swing The Joan

September 29 2023 - 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jazz lovers are in for a very special treat when the Andrew Dickeson Trio returns to The Joan on Friday, October 6, for an evening of swing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.