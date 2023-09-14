Man in 'serious condition' after being struck by falling tree branch in Mount Riverview

A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a falling tree branch in Mount Riverview.
The man, in his 70s, received head and chest injuries when the branch fell on him at 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 13.
CareFlight's critical care team attended the scene via the Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter, where they treated the man along with NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The man was then accompanied by the CareFlight specialist doctor in a road ambulance to Westmead hospital in serious condition.
A CareFlight spokesperson told the Gazette they believe the branch was from a gum tree, falling on the man's property or on the street, and that they believe he was not gardening or trimming the branches at the time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.