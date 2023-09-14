Blue Mountains Gazette
Man in 'serious condition' after being struck by falling tree branch in Mount Riverview

By Tom Walker
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 12:00pm
A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a falling tree branch in Mount Riverview.

