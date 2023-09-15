Mountains students sparking ideas and touching hearts in annual speech competition

Luke Malone didn't expect to be heading to the grand finals of a public speaking competition when he chose his discussion topic, yet that is exactly where he's going with his speech on "electricity".
The Year 6 student of St Thomas Aquinas Primary was brainstorming ideas with his dad and getting nowhere when the idea struck him like a bolt of lightning.
"So I was looking around the room and saw so many electrical devices, I thought that each house uses electricity therefore people would be able to connect to that as a topic," Luke said.
"The more I looked into and researched electricity, the more I realised how deep I could go with this topic."
With a storyteller's spark, Luke set about making his topic as interesting as possible, spinning a tale about how electricity has been harnessed throughout history.
With his engaging speech he has made it to the grand finals of the annual Catholic school competition Voice of Youth, winning the Blue Mountains cluster at St Finbar's Primary on August 24 and placing in the top three students in the semifinals at Seven Hills on September 12.
He said he didn't expect to reach this point, describing the feeling of winning the semifinals as "shocking".
"I didn't think I'd make it this far. I thought there were lots of other really good speeches, and if I could get in front of them then I must be doing something right."
Luke will be one of six students from around the diocese speaking at the Voice of Youth finals at St John XXIII College in Stanhope Gardens on Tuesday, September 19.
Besides the finals, a St Finbar's student also made waves at the Blue Mountains cluster competition with her speech advocating for better understanding of her own experience with Autism.
In her speech, titled "Autism and girls on the Spectrum", Eloise Scott burst out the gate swinging with spirited clarifications on misconceptions about Autism.
"It's not a disease, it's not contagious, and it's not a look," she said.
"So teachers, instead of just putting on short videos about disabilities and disorders for kids to learn, please take the time to learn about these disabilities and disorders for yourself first."
Eloise was thrilled to receive the Social Justice Award for 2023 for her inspiring message.
"I felt really good and proud of myself. I was happy I was recognised," she said.
"Don't let people or words get to you, follow your dreams and prove them wrong."
Last year's Voice of Youth grand final winner was St Thomas Aquinas student, Florencia Perez-Eaton.
